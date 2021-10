Daymond John said it is an honor to be able to fulfill the dreams he had as a child. He advised young entrepreneurs to do their work, be okay with rejection, and understand their value. He also shared the true role of the sharks on “Shark Tank.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2021.