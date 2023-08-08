An outrageous and over-the-top disaster film that captivated curious moviegoers and sparked a franchise is headed to the big screen in honor of its 10-year anniversary.

“Sharknado,” a film from Burbank-based production company The Asylum, will make its mainstream theatrical return on Aug. 15 for a two-day celebration.

The indelible wildlife-meets-natural disaster cinematic oddity debuted in July 2013 on the Syfy channel.

The made-for-TV movie tells the story of a powerful tornado scooping up giant sharks and causing mass devastation and a feeding frenzy on the streets of Los Angeles.

Alternate Poster for SHARKNADO 10th Anniversary (The Asylum)
The ridiculous premise charmed audiences and became one of the most well-received films in The Asylum’s catalog of spoofs, knock-offs and experimental productions.

The film stars Ian Ziering as the film’s protagonist, alongside John Heard and Tara Reid.

Since its release, the film has achieved a bit of a cult following and launched a film franchise, featuring several sequels and spin-offs, as well as video games and comics.

When it returns to theaters next week, the fully remastered film will feature hundreds of new visual effects, including “never-before-seen kills and thrills.”

“SHARKNADO: The 10th Anniversary Edition” will grace 500 screens across the country for two nights only. To see if the film is screening near you, click here.