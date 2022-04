Emmy-Award winning journalist and TV personality Shaun Robinson joined us live to talk about her work as an entertainment journalist, which is just one of the many facets of her distinguished career.

She is also the executive producer of two new Lifetime original movies. “Wrath,” which premiered last Saturday, and “Greed,” premiering this Saturday, are the next two installments of the network’s Seven Deadly Sins Movie Anthology.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2022.