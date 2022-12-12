Television personality Shaunie Henderson and her husband Keion share details about their wedding and television special “Shaunie and Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’.” Shaunie shared that she was very concerned about getting her dress on time for the wedding and explained that she had a backup dress just in case, and Keion revealed that he knew her dress would be there on time the whole time.

Shaunie and Keion also talked about their decision to have a destination wedding in Anguilla. They said that everybody loved the idea of a destination wedding, had a good time, and everything worked out just right.

The finale of “Shaunie and Keion’s Destination ‘I Do'” airs at 9 p.m. on Monday on VH1.