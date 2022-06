Shawn Wayans, the funny older brother of Jessica’s ‘baby daddy’ Marlon, joined us to talk about his upcoming stand-up shows this weekend and next month.

He’ll perform four shows on Friday and Saturday at Brea Improv and four shows on July 29 and 30 at Oxnard Levity Live.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2022.