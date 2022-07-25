Toheeb Jimoh has stolen all of our hearts as Sam Obisanya in the Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso.”

The 25-year-old actor received his first Emmy nomination for the role. The series racked up 40 nominations in total.

On the day of nominations, Jimoh wasn’t glued to the livestream. Instead, he was just hanging out with family.

“I genuinely didn’t expect it. I was at home watching “The Incredibles” with my brother,” he laughed. “My mom had the funniest reaction.”

He went on to explain that his mom was at a party in Nigeria and when Jimoh video called to tell her the good news, he didn’t receive the reaction he expected because the music was so loud.

“I said ‘yo mom I just got nominated for an Emmy’ and she goes ‘Toheeb, I can’t hear you’ and hung up,” he explained.

While he’s excited for the nomination, he’s even more so for his castmates Brett Goldstein who plays Roy Kent and Nick Mohammed who plays Nate Shelley.

“I’m definitely rooting for Bret and Nick. I’m honestly just happy to be nominated,” he exclaimed. “I feel like as much as I’m really proud of the work that I did last season I’m even prouder of the work that they did last season. As much as I’m rooting for myself, I’m rooting for Brett and Nick.”

Life seems to have definitely imitated art for the actor. Following the show’s success, he can relate to his character even more.

“As for my life changing, I think similarly to Sam in the show,” he said. “I think I’m getting to the point where I’m getting a bit more established in my career and I’m getting to the point where I can start to make some decisions and do the stuff I really want to do. The show’s been massively empowering.”

You can watch the first two seasons of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

You’ll see Jimoh and the “Ted Lasso” crew at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.