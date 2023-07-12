California native and percussion legend Sheila E. is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, making history as the first female solo percussionist to receive the honor.

“Sheila E. is a powerhouse in the music industry. She has had quite an iconic career and has performed with the best!” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sheila E.’s star is located at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Musician’s Institute.

Joining her for the induction ceremony will be singer/songwriter Jimmy Jam Harris, H.E.R. and fellow Walk of Famer and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Musician Sheila E. performs on stage at the seventh annual VH1 “Divas” Concert Benefiting the Save the Music Foundation at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 18, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

“The Glamorous Life” singer grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area surrounded by music.

Her father was a percussionist, and she counts Santana founder Coke Escovedo and Latin star Tito Puente among her extended family.

“I used to sit on the corner outside of the local community center with Twinkies and 7-Up listening to Sly and Larry Graham rehearse,” Sheila E. recalls. “The sounds of the Bay Area molded me.”

In addition to recording her own music, Sheila E. also worked as musical director for Prince and has collaborated with countless musicians over the decades.