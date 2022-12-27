Sheila McCarthy has been in the entertainment industry for the past few decades now starring in movies like “Die Hard 2” but now she is getting some big recognition for her role in Sarah Polley’s new critically acclaimed film, “Women Talking.”

The film, which is based on a true story, follows a group in a religious colony where the women are being drugged and abused by their men, so they have to make the decision to stay and fight or to be brave and leave for a better life.

“This movie speaks to what the power of women can be when they speak out,” explains McCarthy.

“Women Talking” is now playing in theaters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2022.