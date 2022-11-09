When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously.

She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time.

“Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, Christmas may have taken the edge but we’re committed to the Halloween vibe,” she explained.

While Christmas may play second fiddle in her household, it’s front and center in her latest project for the Hallmark Channel.

Her film “When I Think of Christmas” is about a self-described city gal who returns to her hometown to help her mom move, and while there, she reunites with her high school boyfriend.

“I really love this film because it dives into, not just the relationship with her high school boyfriend, but also her mom,” Grimes-Beech explained. “It’s just such beautiful relationships we got to dive deep into.”

“When I Think of Christmas” premieres on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.