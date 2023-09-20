Sherri Shepherd wasn’t at work on Wednesday.

The daytime talk show host revealed to her fans that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately Sherri has tested positive for Covid,” the show posted on Instagram. “The show will return with new episodes as soon as possible. For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance.”

Sherri Shepherd poses on the set of the new daytime talk show “Sherri” on Sept. 6, 2022 in New York. The show will premiere Sept. 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Shepherd added to the post by saying: “I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week. As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time.”

The news comes just two days after she kicked off the show’s second season.

Shepherd’s show along with “The Tamron Hall Show” and “Live with Kelly and Mark” are the only daytime talk shows that have returned. All of them are not WGA-covered shows.

“There has been so much confusion about who can work and who can’t work. Well, I’m a SAG-AFTRA actress and I actually marched with some of my colleagues while in Los Angeles recently,” Shepherd told the audience. “But here’s the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The Sherri show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”

She also noted that she writes the headlines.

“As a comic, my comedic take on the headlines is my voice. I write the jokes. I’m the writer. Producers help me shape my words,” she continued. “That’s why we don’t have WGA writers at ‘Sherri.’ My heart is breaking for all of the people that can’t work right now and I hope our industry can get this strike resolved soon.”