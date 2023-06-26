The Hollywood Walk of Fame revealed the 2024 class of honorees on Monday morning.

The names are chosen by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, which is made up of past honorees. The new names were chosen from “among hundreds of nominations and were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 21,” according to a news release.

The 31 names fall in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment.

Def Leppard joins Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwood and Glen Ballard for the Recording category honorees.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman will be posthumously honored on the star-studded street in the Motion Pictures category. Others in the category include Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Chris Meledandri, Gal Gadot, Christina Ricci and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Eugene Levy, Jim Nantz, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Mario Lopez, Michael Schur, Raul de Molina/ Lili Estefan and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored in the Television category.

Radio personality Angie Martinez is the only person honored in the Radio category.

Singer/songwriter Otis Redding will be posthumously honored in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance. “30 Rock” star Jane Krawkowski will also receive the honor in that category.

The honors don’t stop there.

Tennis great Billie Jean King and former professional football player, Carl Weathers will receive honors in the category of Sports Entertainment. Weathers is also known for his role as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”



Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Upcoming ceremonies are announced about ten days ahead of time on the official website www.walkoffame.com.