Sheryl Lee Ralph is now an Emmy Award winner.

She nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the ABC hit “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph accepted her Emmy by breaking out into song. She sang Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.”

“I am an endangered species. I am a woman. I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs,” she sang.

The actress/singer is the second Black woman to win in this category. Jackee Harry was the first Black woman to win the award in 1987 for NBC’s “227.”

“To anyone who has ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph continued in her speech.

“This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” she went on to say. “Because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me.”

Harry took to Twitter to honor Ralph.

“The network originally wanted Sheryl Lee Ralph to play Sandra on ‘227’, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it,” she revealed in her tweet. “Now, Sheryl joins me as the second Black woman in this category, and deservedly so! I’m so excited for her Emmys win!”