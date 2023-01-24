Actress and singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at this year’s Super Bowl.

The announcement comes weeks after Ralph won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary.”

“Someone wake me up from this dream,” the Emmy award winner tweeted this morning about the announcement. “See you there.”

Ralph is among other artists taking part in the NFL’s pregame entertainment.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Superstar Rihanna will perform at halftime. Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, is executive producing the halftime show for the fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12 and will broadcast on FOX.