Actor, Simon Rex details the challenging yet gratifying experience he faced when filming and writing for his award winning indie movie, “Red Rocket.” The film is based on a ”washed up” erotic actor who comes home to his wife in Texas only to be met with strife and conflict.

“Red Rocket” is available in select theaters now and available everywhere Tuesday, February 8th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2022.