Jordin Sparks talked about her new Hallmark movie, “A Christmas Treasure.” She shared what it was like to be the executive producer for the movie, in addition to acting and singing in it. She said it was a great experience, and she is so happy to be part of the Hallmark family.

“A Christmas Treasure” premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2021.