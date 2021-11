Laura Benanti talked about her role as First Lady Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also shared details about her upcoming Cabaret show and what to expect at the show.

Laura is performing at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, from Nov. 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. each night. You can purchase tickets at SCFTA.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 9, 2021.