Ne-Yo talked about his new single “Stay Down” and his upcoming album “Self Explanatory.” He also talked about hosting the 2022 Urban One Honors, which he says celebrates the soundtrack of Black America.

The fourth annual Urban One Honors airs at 8 p.m. on Monday on TV One and Cleo TV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 12, 2022.