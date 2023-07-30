Rising pop star Chloé Caroline grew up right here in SoCal, and that musical influence is undeniable in her art. She and her band stopped by the KTLA Weekend Morning News to debut her brand new single “Boyish” with a premiere performance, only for KTLA.

“It’s basically written for the man-children of the world,” Caroline tells KTLA about the song out August 25. “It’s a celebration for the people that are getting away from those types of individuals.”

You can catch her live on August 17th headlining the Culver Summer Sunset Series at the Culver Steps from 7-9pm. Admission is free.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 30, 2023.