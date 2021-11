Gary Levox shared that it was devastating that COVI-19 ended the Rascal Flatts’ Farewell Tour early. However, he said the downtime he had allowed him to do things he always wanted, like come out with a solo album.

Gary’s album “One on One” is available now wherever you listen to your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 17, 2021.