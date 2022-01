K. Michelle talked about her new show “My Killer Body with K. Michelle.” She shared details about her experience with cosmetic surgery and explained why people should be informed and educated before undergoing these procedures.

“My Killer Body with K. Michelle” premieres Feb. 3 on Lifetime. You can catch a sneak peek of the show at 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2022.