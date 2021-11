Kimberley Locke said that being on “American Idol” was a phenomenal experience. She shared her love for Christmas music and talked about her new Christmas album “Christmas is Here.”

Kimberley’s album “Christmas is Here” is available to download now. You can also see Kimberley on “What’s Cooking with Kimberley” on her YouTube channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 29, 2021.