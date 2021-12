KT Tunstall chats about the music she wrote for the film “Chasing Wonders.” The Grammy-Nominated singer-songwriter and musician says she also wrote a musical during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Chasing Wonders” LP is available now. The film “Chasing Wonders” is currently available to stream on video on demand and digital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 13, 2021.