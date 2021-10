Matteo Bocelli talked about the difference between singing solo and singing with his father Andrea. He shared that he has been studying music since he was six years old, and is now singing as a solo artist. He also shared details about his new single “Solo” and talked about the inspiration for the music video.

Matteo’s new single “Solo” is available now to download.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 20, 2021.