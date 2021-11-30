Singer Mya shares that her character in ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody’ is very relatable

Mya joined us live to talk about playing a singer-songwriter in her new film, “My Favorite Christmas Melody.”
“My Favorite Christmas Melody” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on Lifetime.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 30, 2021.
