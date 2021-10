Pepe and Angela Aguilar talked about their Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour. They said the tour highlights Mexican culture, and describe it as a cross between a concert and a rodeo that will feature mariachi, bulls, horses, dancers, and more.

You can see Pepe and Angela Aguilar on their 2021 Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour on Oct. 17 at Staples Center. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.