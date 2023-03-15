Singer Bobby Caldwell, famous for his R&B hits “What You Won’t Do For Love” and “Open Your Eyes,” has died.

He was 71.

His wife Mary Caldwell announced his passing via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

She mentioned that he was suffering from health issues for the past six years.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken,” she tweeted.” Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

According to Regenerative Medicine L.A., “floxed” means “your body has suffered from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress due to an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic. The term floxed in many can feel like a bomb going off in their body with new symptoms appearing daily for the first 90 days.”

His team revealed to TMZ that the “Real Thing” singer had a bad reaction to a prescribed antibiotic and say it caused his Achilles tendon to rupture, which caused him to suffer from neuropathy.

Caldwell’s voice has transcended generations due to his 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do For You.”

The song has been remade by Boyz II Men, Snoh Aalegra, Michael Bolton, Roy Ayers, Phyllis Hyman and Go West.

In 1998, the song was sampled in Tupac Shakur’s hit “Do for Love.”

Caldwell also wrote songs for Neil Diamond, Al Jarreau, Roberta Flack and Boz Scaggs. He wrote the 1986 hit “The Next Time I Fall” for Amy Grant and Peter Cetera.