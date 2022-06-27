Rising country singer-songwriter Brandon Stansell joined us live in celebration of Pride Month to share how he has broken barriers within the genre.

Brandon has paved the way for better representation through his documentary “Three Chords And A Lie” and his new album “This Must Be the Place.”

His music video for “Hometown” was the first LGBTQ-themed video to ever premiere on CMT and he shared how special that was for him to watch.

His album “This Must Be the Place” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 27, 2022.