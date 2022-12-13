Singer-songwriter Jewel talked to KTLA’s Sam Rubin about her time as a famous artist and her future career goals, along with her seven-year sabbatical and being a full-time mom who just came out with her new album, “Freewheelin’ Woman.”

“I’m a 48-year-old woman and I am at the peak of my singing and my writing ability,” revealed the singer.

Along with her musical journey, she began working with at-risk youth at the Inspiring Children Foundation to help provide a safe space and to teach them skill sets for everyday use. They have some of the highest success rates as they help educate and create tools to cope with mental health issues in their #NotAloneChallenge.

For more information, you can visit inspiringchildren.org.

