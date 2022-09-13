Sisi Stringer got her break-out role as Mileena in the hit movie “Mortal Kombat” and now she is starring in the “Vampire Academy” series, which is from the same creator as the early 2000’2 show, “Vampire Diaries.”

Stringer has been cast as Rose Hathaway in Peacock’s newest series where she plays a half-vampire and half-mortal who is being trained to protect the royal family from their enemies. Unlike the vampires we are normally introduced to, Stringer’s character is able to go into sunlight, they don’t drink blood but do still have superhuman powers.

Like all good shows and movies, it was adapted from the book by Richelle Mead. The actress explained she loved the books as much as she loved doing the show.

The cast of the “Vampire Academy” tracked down to Comic-Con San Diego this year to help celebrate and promote the show.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful day,” said the actress. “It was very very cool to sit on a panel and get to talk about, finally, talk about this thing that we’ve been working on for a year.”

This won’t be the last we see and hear of the young actress. She has big aspirations to move into more of behind-the-scenes work and has something in the pipeline that will hopefully come to fruition within the next couple of years.

“It’s definitely in my career trajectory to direct. I love collaborating and working with people, I love creating,” revealed the actress.”That’s a goal and a dream of mine, so I hope I’ll be able to fulfill that.”

You can watch “Vampire Academy” Sept. 15 on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 13, 2022.