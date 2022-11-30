Joely and Tricia Fisher talked about their upcoming holiday event with The Thalians. They shared how The Thalian organization was started, and explained that the motivation for starting it was the desire to give back.

They talked about their mother Connie Stevens and shared details about celebrating with her after she recently received the SAG-AFTRA Ralph Morgan Award.

Joely and Tricia also talked about performing at the upcoming “Thalians Holiday in Hollywood Winter Gala” and shared more details about the event, which will be hosted by Joely and Lisa Ann Walter.

For more details and tickets, visit Thalians.org.