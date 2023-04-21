Skrillex arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival starts today but without Frank Ocean as the weekend’s closing night act.

Just days after it was announced that the “Novacane” singer was pulling out of the festival and Blink-182 was taking the spot, organizers added another series of acts to keep the party going.

On social media, eagle-eyed fans spotted a “TBA” spot on the Weekend 2 schedule after the pop-punk trio’s set.

Now we know who’s going to fill that spot. Enter in Skrillex, Fred again and Four Tet.

“See you Sunday @blink182 Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex will also be joining Sunday evening,” read a tweet from Coachella’s Twitter account.

Skrillex tweeted about the news with three salute emojis along with a photo of the schedule.

On Wednesday it was announced that Ocean would not be returning to perform at the festival after he fractured his leg on the festival grounds in Indio, California.

Ocean’s performance on Weekend 1 was his first concert since 2017, though some fans were disappointed by the performance. He is the first openly gay musician to headline at Coachella, and was previously slated to lead the festival in 2020, but the show was postponed due to COVID-19.