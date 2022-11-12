“Slumberkins” co-founders Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen started their business in 2015 and have since found themselves at the center of the new Apple TV+ show of the same name.

“Slumberkins” is one of the leading emotional learning brands. It features plush toys that aim to help kids with early emotional development.

The plush animals have been brought to life by the Jim Henson Company in a new television show called, “Slumberkins.” It premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.

Oriard and Christensen spoke with KTLA Entertainment Anchor Megan Telles about how the show came to be.

“We pinch ourselves every day,” Oriard said. “We met with the Jim Henson Company at a conference in 2018. We introduced them to our characters and they fell in love.”

“What we tried to do with this show is model for children what normal and healthy emotional processing looks like,” Christensen explained. “All feelings are welcome in the world of ‘Slumberkins.'”

“Slumberkins” is available to stream on Apple TV+.

For more information about the brand, click here.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.