The cast of Disney’s “Sneakerella” won big at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The ceremony was held Saturday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

“Sneakerella” won three awards, one for its choreography, one for the editing and one for its music direction and composition.

Before the ceremony, the cast stopped by the home of the film’s director Liz Allen for an old fashioned piano sing-a-long courtesy of the talented actor Chosen Jacobs.

“Sneakerella” is available to stream on Disney+.