Bobby Moynihan has done so many things throughout his career and one of his biggest gigs was being on “Saturday Night Live” up until five years ago.

Within that time Moynihan switched to dad mode after having a little girl who is five now and he has spent some of this time telling her stories. He said he was talking to his daughter about why people count sheep to fall asleep and came up with the theory that maybe some are just too boring and they put you to sleep.

At that time the comedian had the opportunity to write a book and so he called it, “Not All Sheep Are Boring'”

Moynihan didn’t want these to just be ordinary sheep, he created names and personas for each of the sheep characters in his children’s book.

“It was a fun thing,” he revealed. ” I had always loved illustration as a kid, children’s books. It was a nice little thing to jump into.”

The author said that if this goes well maybe he will continue to put out more children’s books. He also talked about some of his upcoming ventures.

His children’s book “Not All Sheep Are Boring” is available now wherever books are sold and you can get a signed copy during a special reading and Q & A” with him at Barnes and Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 25 at 2 P.M. For tickets go to barnesandnoble.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 20, 2022.