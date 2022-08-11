Kenan Thompson’s decades in Hollywood were honored Thursday when he received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Thompson’s star is next to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michael’s – a fitting location since Thompson is the longest-tenured cast member in SNL history.

This fall will be his 20th season.

Thompson’s former Nickelodeon “All That” cast mate Josh Server and comedians JB Smoove and Leslie Jones were live guest speakers at the ceremony.

It’s been a big week for the “Good Burger” actor. On Tuesday, it was announced he’ll host the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

You can find Thompson’s star at 6627 Hollywood Boulevard.

The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.