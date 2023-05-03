Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you’re in trouble

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are reuniting for a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl this summer and it’ll be “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.”

The shows are to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album “Doggystyle,” which was released in November of 1993. It has sold more than 11 million copies.

The classic hip-hop album included some of “The Doggfather’s” most explosive hits like “Gin and Juice,” “What’s My Name” and “Lodi Dodi.”

To celebrate the occasion, Snoop and his mentor Dr. Dre will be doing two shows at the Hollywood Bowl. The concerts are on June 27 and 28.

The West Coast duo will be backed by the Recollective Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale on May 5 here.