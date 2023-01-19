The NFL has revealed the names of its 2023 Pro Bowl celebrity captains.

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg will go against Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson for the annual event. The pair joins Peyton and Eli Manning who are the head coaches of each team.

Davidson will be the NFC captain with Eli as the coach, while “The Dogfather” artist will serve as captain of the AFC alongside Peyton.

Dogg is back to the gridiron after last year’s halftime performance.

Instagram: NFL

“I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion,” Dogg told People. “The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We’ll end up on that podium.”

Meanwhile, the “SNL” alumnus told the magazine he just wants to “impress” his Uncle Mike with the big gig.

The Pro Bowl games will air a week before Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium at noon on Feb. 5 on ESPN.