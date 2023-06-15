Petco Partners with Snoop Dogg to Sniff Out ‘Better Quality Pet Care for Less Human Money.’ Photo: Petco

The Doggfather and Petco have teamed up for a pawsitively brilliant collaboration to highlight the brand’s pet care offerings.

Snoop Dogg is featured in the 30-second ad titled “Dogg Walk,” which starred the Long Beach, California native as the human version of a Doberman Pinscher.

He’s followed walking around his home gushing over his health all thanks to the pet retailer.

“Man I feel good,” Snoop exclaimed in the spot. “Could be the food I’m eating. No artificials. Or these toys that get my mind right. Or maybe it’s Petco for keeping me healthy for less money.”

Petco posted the ad on Instagram with the caption “It takes a Dogg to know a dog.”

Fans of the rapper will notice that’s the same dog that he transformed into for his hit “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?) from his first album “Doggystyle,” which debuted 30 years ago this year.

The campaign is the latest of the brand’s “It’s What We’d Want If We Were Pets” platform, which gives personifies human actors as pets.

“When it comes to shopping for my pets, I choose stuff for them I’d choose for myself. My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good,” said Snoop Dogg in a press release for the ad. “But it’s hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can’t tell us what they need.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have worked together.

Back in November 2022, “The Next Episode” lyricist released his Snoop Doggie Doggs pet accessory line, which is featured online. It is set to become available at Petco pet care centers nationally in August.

“With this campaign, we wanted to have some fun while reinforcing that no pet parent should ever have to compromise on the quality of their pets’ care in return for a good deal — that whatever their budget, they can continue to give their pets the same high-quality care they’d want for themselves or any other member of their family,” said Katie Nauman, Petco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Seeing this value through the eyes of the ultimate dog and dog dad — ‘Tha Doggfather’ himself — Snoop Dogg gives pet parents a fresh perspective on our comprehensive health and wellness offering at a value they can feel good about.”

To further add to the campaign, shoppers can use the code: SNOOP to get $10 off a purchase of $50.