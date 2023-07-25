Snoop Dogg is standing in solidarity with those on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines.

The Long Beach native has canceled the pair of shows that were set for the Hollywood Bowl later this year to celebrate the rapper’s 30th anniversary of his debut album “Doggystyle.”

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop said in a post on Instagram.

“We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,” the “Doggfather” continued.

The shows were set for June initially alongside Dr. Dre but were rescheduled to October due to the writers’ strike.

“DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT,” the caption to his video on Instagram read in June. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

The show was then supposed to happen on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, but not anymore.

Writers have been on strike since May and SAG-AFTRA voted to go on strike on July 14 after negotiations with Hollywood studios and streaming services failed to produce a deal.

So far there has been no word of a resolution.