Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.

The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes.

The sneakers come in two different colorways, one of which is inspired by the Lakers’ colors purple and gold.

The pop-up will also showcase personal pieces and other collectible items associated with Death Row Records.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is now the owner of the record company.

The pop-up opens on Dec. 8 and closes on Dec. 11.