Snoop Dogg is showing he’s down for those taking part in the current WGA strike.

The Long Beach, California, native has rescheduled his upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl in solidarity with those taking to the picket lines.

“DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT,” the caption to his video on Instagram read. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

The new dates are Oct. 20 and 21.

The concert was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album “Doggystyle” and will also feature Snoop’s longtime collaborator Dr. Dre.

Currently, the WGA strike has been underway for one month, with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA’s board have asked its members to vote for a strike when the union begins its talks with the AMPTP on June 7.

Voting for SAG-AFTRA closes on June 5.

