Snoop Dogg “next episode”: the breakfast business.

The L.B.C.’s very-own is launching a new cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

Fellow rapper and mogul Master P unveiled the new breakfast treat on Instagram.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz,” the No Limit records founder wrote in the caption. “Snoop Dogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make, the more we give. Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, is the founder of Broadus Foods and Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, is the brand’s CEO.

The wholegrain cereal looks similar to Kellogg’s Fruit Loops, but also includes marshmallows.

The line already has a number of breakfast items under the Momma Snoop brand, which includes grits, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup.

According to the brand’s website, “Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.”

The site says that with every Broadus Foods purchase, customers are “making a difference” and the brand supports charities like Door of Hope.

It is not yet known when “Snoop Loopz” will be available in the grocery store aisle.