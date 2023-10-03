Get in, loser.

It’s Mean Girls Day and we’re heading straight to TikTok to watch the 2004 pop-culture classic written by Tina Fey.

Paramount Pictures announced an official “Mean Girls” TikTok account on Tuesday and now fans can watch the movie in 23 parts for free.

To add to the fun, there will be a live watch party at 4:00 p.m. PST on the Paramount Pictures TikTok account.

While that may not be the most ideal way to watch a movie, it offers fans a way to share the iconic clips and even use the memorable lines for their own videos.

Mean Girls Day is celebrated on Oct. 3 because it’s when Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron asks Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, what day it is and he responds “It’s Oct. 3.”

“Mean Girls” starring Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan the famous Oct. 3 scene. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Fans of the film honor the occasion by wearing pink, the Wednesday uniform of the Plastics, played by Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Following the success of the film, a “Mean Girls” musical hit Broadway.

On Tuesday, Paramount announced the musical adaption will be hitting theaters on Jan. 12. The movie’s official X account, formerly Twitter posted a message saying: “Jan. 12 is going to be SO FETCH. The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie is coming to theaters soon.”

If watching the movie in 23 parts isn’t your thing, you can stream the movie in full on Paramount+ and with more options here.

If all else fails, you can borrow someone’s good old DVD.