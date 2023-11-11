If singer-songwriter Michael Gerow looks familiar, you may have seen him on Season 19 of “American Idol.” Or, you may have caught a glimpse of this rising social media star on your TikTok or Instagram feed, where he’s garnered millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of followers.

Michael stopped by the KTLA Weekend Morning News to share the scoop on becoming a viral phemon, performing in parking garages, and to premiere his new single “Between the Lines” only for KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Nov. 11, 2023.