Back in September, actress Soleil Moon Frye paid a visit to Poland and Ukraine to visit with refugees.

Her visit was with Sean Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

“The spirit of these individuals and what they’re encountering is so profound,” she explained to Samantha Cortese on the KTLA 5 Morning News.”It was so moving and I was so grateful to be on the ground and to be a part of this incredible community that is working so hard to fight for.”

The “Punky Brewster” actress said her children were initially worried about their mom headed to the region, but she explained her main reason for the journey.

“I explained that them that one of the reasons I was going was because I’m a mother with children, and so many of the incredible families that I was visiting were mothers with many children,” she revealed.

As a parent, Frye is involved in another initiative- informing parents about the Meningitis B vaccine.

“Myself, like so many parents, assumed that my kids had gotten vaccinated for meningitis when they were really young, I did not realize that meningitis B was completely different at the teen stage,” Frye explained. ” I figured if I wasn’t aware of it, there must be so many other families that were also unaware of it.”

Frye explained that the Meningitis B vaccine differs from the Meningitis vaccine. She said she learned that Meningitis B can be incredibly deadly and can actually kill someone within 24 hours.

The “Kid 90” director advised that parents with teens about to enter college should talk to their pediatrician about the vaccine, as those college years bring the young adults into close proximity with each other.

Information on the vaccine is available here.

The meningitis B vaccine is available for all ages, but physicians recommend it for teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 23.