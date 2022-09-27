Fans know Theo Rossi from “Sons of Anarchy” and “True Story,” but recently critics are praising his latest film, “Emily the Criminal.”

When Samantha Cortese asked the actor why the movie is resonating with so many, he chalked it up to relevancy.

“It deals with a lot of hot topic things of student debt, but also how far some people are willing to go,” he explained. “In these crime dramas, I think it’s always something we attach ourselves to. You try to see what people are capable of and, maybe, what you might be capable of.”

The actor has been very forthcoming about his own criminal past. Before moving to California, he openly admitted he used to sell drugs.

“Nobody that does crime wants to be a criminal, it’s always a means to an end. It’s not a life choice. It’s something you do because you have to do,” he said. “I think when it comes to this film, this is even more complicated because it’s a faceless criminal, you have credit card fraud happening.”

In addition to the film, Rossi stays busy with his podcast, “ReaperReviews” alongside former “Sons of Anarchy” costar Kim Coates.

The rewatch podcast goes over past episodes and also features guests like Charlie Hunnam, Justin Tordella and more.

Watch “Emily the Criminal” in select theaters now. It’s also available on-demand.

Get “ReapersReviews” wherever you get your podcasts.