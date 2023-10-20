Sorry, Barbie.

Sorry, Ken.

SAG-AFTRA is handing out some strict Halloween costume guidelines for members currently on strike.

On Wednesday, the union posted the rules to its website.

Members are prohibited from dressing up as popular characters from struck content and then posting the images to social media.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

So that means anything from “Barbie” to “Wednesday” will be frowned upon.

Instead, the guild recommends costumes based on general characters and figures like ghosts, zombies, spiders, etc.

Members are also encouraged to dress up from characters from “non-struck content” like an animated television show.

The actors’ strike is nearing its 100th day after talks with studios fell apart last week with no deal.