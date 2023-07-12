By now, anyone who has seen “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” knows … well … very little about Weird Al’s real story.

Sure, there are bits and pieces of truth.

For example, Weird Al’s inspiration and mentoring from the legendary radio host Dr. Demento (played by Rainn Wilson) really happened. And yes, a door-to-door salesman really did spark his interest in the accordion.

But what about that steamy, toxic love affair with Madonna that dominated the latter half of the film?

As much fun as it is (or was) to imagine Weird Al and Madonna, two of the biggest hitmakers of the 80s hooking up, sadly, it didn’t happen.

“I never really had a torrid love affair with Madonna, but I did meet her once for about half a minute,” Weird Al confessed to KTLA’s Sam Rubin on Wednesday. “I hate to admit it, but there might be a couple of things we took creative liberty with.”

Weird Al Yankovic admits he and Madonna were not an item. (Associated Press)

Yankovic, 63, joined KTLA 5 Morning News to discuss “Weird” receiving an impressive eight Emmy nominations.

Among them is Daniel Radcliffe for outstanding lead actor for his portrayal of Yankovic. The quasi-biopic was also nominated for outstanding television movie, outstanding writing for a limited series or movie and several technical categories.

Yankovic himself was nominated twice, once for outstanding writing and also for the original song, “Now You Know.”

Based on the film’s success, Rubin asked if we might see a “Weird” Part II.

“We barely scratched the surface, so this could be the first-ever biopic with a sequel. We’ll find out.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is streaming on The Roku Channel.