It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the people of the world were told to “spice up their life” by the fab five from across the pond.

The Spice Girls are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album “Spiceworld” by releasing a special edition of the project that includes previously unreleased live tracks and the unheard demo of the song “Step to Me.”

“To all our fans, get ready for #Spiceworld25, yippee, it’s here at long last!” posted Melanie “Mel B.” Brown on Instagram alongside a promotional video of the re-release.

However, fans are paying attention to her hashtags. One of them reads “#spicetour2023.”

While information about an upcoming tour hasn’t been officially announced by the girl group, fans are crossing their fingers for the possibility. The last time Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, and Geri Halliwell Horner hit the stage, it was without Victoria Beckham.

If the women do tour again, it’s unclear if Beckham will take part.

“The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album, and we had our very own movie!” the group wrote in a statement on their website. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

“Spiceworld” was released in November 1997. It was one of the world’s best-selling albums by a girl group. A movie with the same title was released in January 1998.

The newly expanded project is available on various platforms to preorder. Fans can get the album in digital deluxe, a 2CD with a hardback book, picture disk, clear vinyl, 2LP deluxe, and double cassette.

Preorder “Spiceworld 25” here.