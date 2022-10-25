(KRON) — The fallout from the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic comments continued Tuesday. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both announced they were terminating ties with Ye’s Donda Sports agency.

Both athletes made their announcements on Twitter. Donald, a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, said in a joint statement with his wife Erica, “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Brown opted to sever ties with Donda a day after he said he would stick with the agency. The former Cal basketball star apologized for his comments and said he stands “strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

Ye tweeted in October that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. He also came under fire for saying that George Floyd’s death was the result of an overdose.

The rapper has lost several other business partners after making the comments. Gap Inc., which is headquartered in San Francisco, is removing all products associated with Ye from its stores. Adidas, talent agency CAA, Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have all cut ties with him as well.

Donald has made his mark as an all-time great with the Rams, making each of the last eight Pro Bowls. Brown is coming off his first career NBA Finals appearance, where his Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors. TMZ reported that there are no more athletic clients left on Donda Sports’ roster.